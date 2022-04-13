Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) to Sell

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “
Shares of AGIL opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. AgileThought has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
