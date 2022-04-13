Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) to Sell

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Shares of AGIL opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. AgileThought has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,876,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,091,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AgileThought by 756.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

