Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to Sell

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAC. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $152.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $102.41 and a 52-week high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $1,322,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.