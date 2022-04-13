Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Hold

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of MCRI opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

