Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) to Sell

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

SHPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shapeways stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Shapeways has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Shapeways during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Shapeways during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

