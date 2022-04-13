Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) to Hold

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 10,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,217. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $357.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 9,548.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zymeworks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

