Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) to Hold

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 9,548.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zymeworks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zymeworks (Get Rating)
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
