Zacks Investment Research Lowers Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

CVLG stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.55. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $294.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

