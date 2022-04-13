Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Sell

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on DBD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DBD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $418.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $15.64.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hein Park Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $5,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 577,353 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 381,943 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 511,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 334,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

