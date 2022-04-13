Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to Hold

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFNNY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.99.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

