Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after buying an additional 1,725,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,162,000 after buying an additional 1,186,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,684,000 after buying an additional 543,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,240,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

