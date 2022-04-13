Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($97.83) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 101.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €84.00 ($91.30) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($128.26) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.81 ($96.54).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €44.56 ($48.43) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.41. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($54.20).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

