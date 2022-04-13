Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Hits $0.0260 on Major Exchanges

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $1.69 million and $11,312.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00103972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

