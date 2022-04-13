Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 172.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $34,708.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,307 shares of company stock worth $8,607,201. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.