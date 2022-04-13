Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $322,792.37

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Zero has a market cap of $322,792.37 and $15.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00365710 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00085801 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00096601 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007096 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,292,057 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

