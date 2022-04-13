Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.13. Zhihu shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 93,104 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.48.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 662.5% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 38.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 51,107 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
