Zilliqa Trading Down 15% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $410.93 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,938,723,131 coins and its circulating supply is 12,647,255,978 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

