Zions Bancorporation, National Association Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of ZION opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

