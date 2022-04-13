Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,270 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Five Below by 9.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after acquiring an additional 104,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

FIVE stock opened at $176.72 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.35.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.