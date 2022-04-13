Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.55.

Shares of TFX opened at $339.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

