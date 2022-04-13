Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of WH stock opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

