Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.