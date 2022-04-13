Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.68 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 58,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 38,848 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 52,484 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

RSX opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

