Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 844 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

NYSE BC opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $72.71 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

