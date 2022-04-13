Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -2.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.