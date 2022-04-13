Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,612 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AFG stock opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.20. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

