-$0.02 EPS Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 386,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

