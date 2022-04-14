-$0.08 EPS Expected for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VTEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VTEX in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VTEX in the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.21. 457,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,528. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. VTEX has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

