-$0.13 EPS Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ABUS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 47,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.67. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.
About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.
