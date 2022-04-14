-$0.13 EPS Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABUS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 47,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.67. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

