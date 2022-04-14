-$0.14 EPS Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Fastly posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Fastly stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 510,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,452. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. Fastly has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085 over the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

