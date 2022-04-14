$0.18 EPS Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.40. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. 39,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,115. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

