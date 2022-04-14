-$0.20 EPS Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 2,936,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,563. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.