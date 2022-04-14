$0.33 EPS Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 18.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

SHBI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 65,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $389.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

