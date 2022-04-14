$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis.
CARG stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.
In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,615,227. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,867,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
