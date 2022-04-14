$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $203,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,802,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,914. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.