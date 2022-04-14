$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Shares of APPS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.48. 1,454,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,075. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.23. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

