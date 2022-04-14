$0.40 EPS Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 455.7% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 338,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $3,833,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

