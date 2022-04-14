$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $465.26 on Monday. HubSpot has a one year low of $378.88 and a one year high of $866.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.59 and its 200 day moving average is $613.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 30.7% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

