$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSWC. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 65,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

