$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Brokerages expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Marvell Technology reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,539,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,528,635. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.