$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Marvell Technology reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,539,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,528,635. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.