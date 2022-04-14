$0.60 EPS Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 183,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

