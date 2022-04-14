-$0.71 EPS Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). SQZ Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($2.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.25. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 253.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQZ stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $4.28. 18,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,222. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

