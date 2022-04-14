$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.92. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $69.31. 595,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

