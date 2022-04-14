$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.93. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,796. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

