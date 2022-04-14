$1.18 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.58. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $52,365,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $7,746,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2,476.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 59,284 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.