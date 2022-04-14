$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 679,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,682. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

