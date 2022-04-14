$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 98,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.