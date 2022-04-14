$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

TMHC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 679,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,682. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

