1,007 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $325.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $329.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.05.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.38.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

