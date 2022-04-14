10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given New $85.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TXG. Cowen decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.71.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.33.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after buying an additional 1,335,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,516,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,081,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

