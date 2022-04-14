$11.28 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) to post $11.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.76 billion and the lowest is $10.88 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $17.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $45.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.46 billion to $47.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.52 billion to $53.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.18. 208,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,591. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.