$12.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will report $12.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $11.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.37. Cable One posted earnings per share of $11.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $50.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.74 to $53.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $58.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $57.39 to $61.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

CABO traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,439.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Cable One has a one year low of $1,375.63 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,485.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,642.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

